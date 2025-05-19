Shilpa Shetty's 'Road To Fitness' Is A Fun Cardio Workout: 5 Moves You Can Try

Shilpa Shetty is back with her Monday Motivation video, and this one is an absolute must-watch. The fitness icon is all about cardio this time. In the clip, she was powering through a high-energy mix of jumping jacks, side-to-side jumps, high-knee twists and more. With her infectious enthusiasm and dance-inspired moves, Shilpa turned a cardio session into pure entertainment.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “The road to fitness doesn't have to be monotonous. Who said burning calories can't be fun? Fun Cardio - My Way. Benefits: Burns calories, hence fat. ⁠Conditions heart and lungs.”

Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty and add cardio exercises to your fitness routine. Here are some effective moves you can try:

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are the go-to move for getting your heart rate up quickly. They are simple, require zero equipment and are a perfect warm-up or high-intensity interval exercise. Do them fast for cardio or slow them down for more control.

2. High Knees

All you require to do for this exercise is jump in one place while lifting your knees up to waist level. Sounds easy until you are 20 seconds in and feeling the burn. High knees are perfect for cardio, coordination, and firing up your core. Want more intensity? Pump your arms like you are sprinting.

3. Butt Kicks

This one is fun and functional. Jog in place while kicking your heels up toward your glutes. It works your hamstrings, improves flexibility and gets your heart running in no time - a perfect cardio.

4. Burpees

If you want to give your body the ultimate challenge, try this full-body exercise. Drop down into a push-up, pop up into a jump, and repeat. They are tough but super effective for cardio and strength.

5. Mountain Climbers

This exercise is basically plank meets cardio! Drive your knees toward your chest in a fast, running motion. Mountain climbers engage your core while giving you a major cardio hit. Keep your back flat and move quickly - this one is going to make you sweat.

Take cues from Shilpa Shetty to up your fitness game!