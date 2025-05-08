Shilpa Shetty Serves Major Summer Goals In A Fresh Base And Pink Lips

Shilpa Shetty never fails to amaze us with her back-to-back stunning makeup looks. From her reels to her Instagram pictures, the star never fails to showcase her makeup skills, and we are absolutely in love with her looks. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking fine as ever in her glamorous makeup looks.

Well, in the pictures we can see Shilpa looking like a million-bucks in a subtle makeup look. For the look, Shilpa went with a glowing seamless base, ample amount of highlighter and blush, soft brown eyelids with kohl on the eyes and winged liner, mascara coated lashes, neatly done brows, and pink gloss lips. The star went ahead and completed her look by styling them in soft waves and letting them all open, cascading down her shoulders.

One can always count on Shilpa Shetty for her glamorous beauty looks.