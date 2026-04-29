What's The Secret Behind Priyanka Chopra's Glowing Skin? Mother Madhu Chopra Reveals

Priyanka Chopra's mother and dermatologist, Dr Madhu Chopra, recently shared details of a DIY ubtan that she and Priyanka regularly use on their faces.

Details

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Chopra spoke about her skincare routine and said, "I will tell you my routine. I have not used soap or face wash on my skin. Sometimes, I use scrubs because, as you age, dead skin cells multiply. So, need to use scrubs regularly. That is the one thing that goes on my face. I have always maintained that I have good skin without pimples, acne, or pigmentation. So, efforts do count. I have taken preventive and precautionary steps. So, today I'm telling you about ubtan. My daughter Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) has also mentioned it quite a few times. Woh bhi wahi use karti hai jo main use karti hun (she too uses the same thing)."

She then shared the details of the DIY ubtan. The mixture includes besan or gram flour, malai, curd, turmeric, and cold milk, all of which are known for their skin-friendly properties.

The ingredients include two teaspoons of besan, one teaspoon of malai or homemade cream, fresh curd, a small amount of turmeric, and cold milk. Explaining her choice, she said, "Since my skin is really dry, I use a little ghar ki bani huyi malai. (I use homemade thick cream)."

Dr Chopra also spoke about using curd in the mixture due to sun exposure, saying, "I sometimes go out in the sun... so I really like the bleaching effect... I use fresh dahi since it has lactic acid." According to Dr Madhu, turmeric is the "secret ingredient" that helps prevent inflammation, infections, boils, and acne.

To prepare the mask, all the ingredients should be mixed well and left to rest for a minute. Describing the results, she said, "This is very good. Easy to use and can be used as a mask. Outcome... bahut umda (It is exceptional)."

The mixture should then be applied evenly to the face and allowed to dry. It should be washed off after 15 to 20 minutes. Special care is advised around the eyes, as the skin in that area is sensitive. "The under-eye skin is very delicate. Do not rub there," she said.

She also offered a caution for certain skin types, stating, "People who have extremely fair skin should use very little turmeric."

"Ek sunehra sa glow aajaata hai chehre par for people with normal, Indian skin," she added.



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