Why Farah Khan Started Making YouTube Videos After Career Slump: 'It's Bloody Expensive'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is someone who likes to go with the flow. And when the flow is in the opposite direction, she takes it in her stride and starts swimming in the new direction.

Farah Khan, who hasn't directed a film in 11 years since Happy New Year, has opened up about her decision to become a content creator on YouTube.

Farah Khan started putting videos on YouTube in April 2024. She began with cooking vlogs featuring her and her cook Dilip, which quickly gained popularity and turned into a widely followed series attracting millions of subscribers. She has almost 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

On the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the 60-year-old revealed what made her kick start her journey on YouTube.

"Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube, because I can see the skew. Also, I have 3 kids who go to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked," she said, referring to her 17-year-old triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva who she shares with filmmaker-husband Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan, also known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan, said she would love to work for as long as possible.

"Your life can't revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I'm 80 because my work doesn't depend on either my looks or clearly not my body, ever," she added.

The latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which will also feature actor Ananya Panday, drops on Prime Video on Thursday midnight.