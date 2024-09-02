Rhea Chakraborty Reveals A Couple Of Friends "Used To Drink" With Her Dad When She Was In Jail

Rhea Chakraborty recently shared that how her friends stood by her parents when she was inside Mumbai's Byculla Jail following Sushant Singh Rajput's death on the podcast show of Humans Of Bombay. Rhea said on the show that she noticed her parents and a few friends gained weight after she was released from jail. She told Karishma Mehta, "One of my friends - a couple of friends - they used to drink with my dad and eat food with him every night while we were inside. When I came out, I was like, 'Why have you gained so much weight? Kameeno, main waha jail mein thi aur tumlog yaha khana khaa rahe ho, weight put on kar rahe ho (I was in jail and you were eating food and putting on weight).' They were like, 'No, dude. We were just trying to make uncle-aunty eat and drink and make them feel a little normal.' And I was like, 'Oh wow!'"

Rhea Chakraborty came under heavy media scrutiny following the death of her (then) boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Rhea has launched her talk show Chapter 2. Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan appeared as guests on the show.