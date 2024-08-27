Aamir Khan On Rhea Chakraborty's <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Audition: "I Remember It Was A Good Screen Test"

Rhea Chakraborty has been making headlines with her podcast, Chapter 2. In the latest episode, she engaged in a conversation with Aamir Khan. During their chat, it was revealed that Rhea had auditioned for the role played by Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha. Following the audition, Aamir even sent her a message praising her acting skills. It all began with Aamir recalling their first meeting. He said, “I think first time hum mile jab Laal Singh Chaddha ki casting ho rahi thi aur aap uske screen test ke liye aaye they. Aur bahut acha screen test tha aapka. [I think the first time we met was during the casting for Laal Singh Chaddha, and you had come for the screen test. It was a very good screen test.] I remember, it was a good screen test but finally we went with Kareena.”

Rhea Chakraborty shared her reaction to the message she received from Aamir Khan. She said, “Aur aapne mujhe message bheja tha, which I feel very very surprising kyuki maine hazaro fimo ke auditions diye par aisa kabhi nahi hua hai ki jab aapko film nahi mil rahi ho, to producer, director ya actor aapko message karke bole ki, ‘Sorry, aapka audition bahut acha tha but in fact we could not go with you.' Aur aapne yeh kiya tha and I was really really shocked. [And you sent me a message, which I find very, very surprising because I have given thousands of film auditions, but this has never happened before. When you don't get a film, the producer, director, or actor usually doesn't contact you. But you did, saying, ‘Sorry, your audition was very good, but unfortunately, we could not go with you.' And you did this, and I was really, really shocked.]”

The actress also shared how she showed Aamir Khan's message to everyone. Rhea Chakraborty said, “I remember showing that message to mom, dad sabko dikhaya tha ki, ‘Dekho, mai achi actor hu. Aamir Khan bol raha hai ki achi actor hu.' [I remember showing that message to mom, and, and everyone, saying, ‘Look, I am a good actor. Aamir Khan is saying that I am a good actor.']”

Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in key roles. The film is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump. Both Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha are available for streaming on Netflix.