Kiran Rao Reveals Aamir Khan's Reaction To Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure: 'He Was Very Affected'

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently busy promoting her directorial project Laapataa Ladies. In addition to speaking about the exciting project in a recent interview with Zoom, Kiran also shared insights into her ex-husband Aamir Khan's reaction to the failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She revealed, “He (Aamir Khan) was very affected. But someone like Aamir is such a creative animal. At heart, he's a very creative person and exceedingly good at what he does. Because from a very young age, he has heard stories to the point that I feel it's in his DNA. If you actually did a DNA test you would find a gene for storytelling that's in Aamir. So, you couldn't take that away from him. And honestly, I suppose he needed after having a big box office disaster to take that time off to recalibrate and see where he'd gone.”

Continuing her thoughts, Kiran Rao shared, “And he's (Aamir Khan) one of those few people also I know that won't go out being bitter but also like, ‘Ok. I'll step away first and reassess, what I'm doing wrong, or what I really want to be doing next.' And this renewed Aamir is now producing six films after saying he is not doing anything. So clearly, the time off was useful and kind of productive.”

FYI, Laal Singh Chaddha hit the big screens in August 2022. The film featured Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. Kiran Rao was one of the producers of the Advait Chandan directorial.

Now, Aamir Khan is co-producing Kiran Rao's upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies. A few days ago, the actor opened up about his thoughts on collaborating with Kiran after their divorce. In a chat with News18 Aamir expressed, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. [Has any doctor said that if you get divorced, you instantly become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been incredibly fulfilling.]”

“Bahut kuch banaya humne [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai. Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. [We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to be together in the future. We're connected on a human and emotional level, and that bond will always remain.] We are like a family,” Aamir Khan added.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan. Aamir was headlining the film, while Kiran contributed as an assistant director. Their connection deepened over time, leading to their marriage in 2005 and the birth of their son, Azad, in 2011. Despite 15 years of togetherness, the couple announced their decision to part ways in July 2021. Recently, Kiran Rao was seen celebrating the wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, from his previous marriage to Reena Dutta.