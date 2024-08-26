Aamir Khan On How Kiran Rao Cried When He Decided To Quit Movies

Aamir Khan wears many hats — actor, producer and screenwriter. But did you know there was a time when the star considered quitting films to spend more time with his family? During a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, Aamir disclosed that he made this decision three years ago, and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, was deeply emotional when she heard the news. The actor revealed that he gathered people from his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, along with Kiran, to share his decision. Aamir recalled, “Kiran ne mujhse kaha, ‘Aap humko chod rahe ho. I said, ‘Nahi, mai filmo ko chod raha hu bhai. Ab to mai aapke saath aur vakt bitaunga.' She said, ‘Nahi, aapko is vakt nahi samjh me nahi aa raha. Agar aap filmo ko chod rahe ho. You are a child of cinema,' aise kaha usne. [Kiran said to me, ‘You are leaving us.' I responded, ‘No, I am leaving films. Now, I will spend more time with you.' She replied, ‘No, you don't understand right now. If you leave films... You are a child of cinema,' she said.]”

Aamira Khan also quoted Kiran Rao, “To aap [Aamir Khan] filmo ke liye bane ho aur agar aap cinema chod rahe ho, filmein chod rahe ho, to aap zindagi chod rahe ho, aap duniya chod rahe ho. To hum bhi usme aate hai. Aap humko bhi chod rahe ho. [So, you are made for films, and if you are leaving cinema, leaving movies, then you are leaving life, you are leaving the world. That includes us too. You're leaving us as well.]”

Aamir Khan continued, “Aur vo [Kiran Rao] ro rahi thi. To mai bola aap kyu ro rahe ho bhai? Aap galat soch rahe ho, aisa nahi hoga. But vo correct thi. Mujhe vo time realise ni hua. [And she was crying. So I said, 'Why are you crying? You are thinking wrong, it is not going to happen like that.' But she was correct. I did not realise it at that time.]”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005, and welcomed their son Azad in 2011. The couple announced their separation in 2021. Before Kira Rao, Aamir Khan was married to producer Reena Dutta. The duo share two children - Ira and Junaid.