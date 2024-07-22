Box Office Clash Loading: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par vs Ram Charan's Game Changer

Image Instagrammed by Ram Charan. (courtesy: RamCharan)

Guys, brace yourself because Christmas this year will be merrier than ever. December 25 will witness a big box-office clash between the two biggest Bollywood and Tollywood stars — Aamir Khan and Ram Charan. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is going to encounter a cinematic clash with Ram Charan's Game Changer on Christmas. According to The Times Of India, Game Changer's producer Dil Raju revealed the release date of the political thriller during the pre-release event of Dhanush's Raayan. Now, a report by Sacnilk has also confirmed that the blockbuster box office clash.

On July 8, Ram Charan announced the wrap-up of Game Changer. Sharing a collage on Instagram, he wrote, “The game Is about to change! #GameChanger “That's a wrap! See you at the cinemas.” The photo captured the Telugu star standing near a helicopter. Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani. The two had previously collaborated on the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with News18, Aamir Khan spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par. "I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In Taare... I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me,” he said.

Aamir Khan played the role of an art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par. The film also featured Darsheel Safary as a dyslexic student Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi.