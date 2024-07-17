Lagaan Throwback: Viral Video From The Auditions - 'Teen Guna Nostalgia'

Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: AamirKhanproductionhouse)

Dear Aamir Khan fans, we have a super cool video waiting for your attention. Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the iconic film Lagaan. The Ashutosh Gowariker film featured Gracy Singh, Aditya Lakhia, Yashpal, Rajendranath Zutshi, and Daya Shankar Pandey, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, and Akhilendra Mishra. In the video, we can see the actors rehearsing their dialogues. Sharing the video, the production house wrote, “Teen guna nostalgia.” FYI: They have tweaked the superhit lines from the film “teen guna lagaan.” Replying to the post, TV actor Ravi Duby said, “Pure gold.”

Before this, Aamir Khan Productions shared a video featuring the actors rehearsing the song — Ghanan Ghanan. This song sets the scene for the drought in the film. In the clip, we get glimpses of the village setup. A few seconds later, we can see the film's cast, including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Shrivallabh Vyas, Raj Zutshi, and others, sitting in the dining hall and joyfully singing Ghanan Ghanan. Director Ashutosh Gowariker, in the clip, shares the story behind the impromptu singing session. He says, “So, we were shooting. Take, after take, after take! It was endless. I decided that something had to be done. So that night, after dinner, I called all the actors down to the dining hall. And I asked them to sing the song loudly. Their confidence levels grew. The attention was now off the lyrics but into the dancing steps.” Ghanan Ghanan was sung by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shaan. The music composition was by AR Rahman.

The note attached to the video read, “CelebratingAshutosh Gowariker's passion for cinema today and every day. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the absolute legend.”

Lagaan won eight National Awards and also earned an Oscar nomination in 2002.