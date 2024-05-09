Academy Museum Celebrates The 'Vibrant World' Of Indian Cinema. Line-Up Includes RRR, Lagaan And Slumdog Millionaire

Stills from the films. (courtesy: academymuseum)

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking, is all set to celebrate the "vibrant world" of Indian cinema and its music. The Academy Museum, in its latest Instagram post, announced an event celebrating the "musical mastery" of RRR (2022), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Lagaan (2001). "On Saturday, May 18th, at 6:30pm, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Indian cinema as we celebrate the musical mastery of RRR (2022), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Lagaan (2001). Experience the soundscapes of these iconic films, followed by a captivating live tabla and dance performance by Bollypop and Sadubas, offering their unique reinterpretation of the music from all three movies," the caption on the post read.

The track Naatu Naatu from RRR won Best Song at last year's Academy Awards. In the SS Rajamouli directed film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast also included Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

Lagaan shows the story of a small village burdened not just by drought but also by the heavy taxes imposed on them by the British Crown. When given an opportunity to get out of the tax spiral, the villagers agree to play a game of cricket with British army officers as a wager. Aamir Khan featured in the film as a dedicated and enthusiastic Bhuvan, who motivates his fellow villagers to participate in the game and get rid of the taxes.

Slumdog Millionaire, which was set in India, had an impressive ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, late actor Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto. Slumdog Millionaire is an onscreen adaptation, loosely based on the book Q & A by Vikas Swarup. In 2009, the film swept the Oscars. It won in categories such as Best Director for Danny Boyle, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing for Resul Pookutty and AR Rahman won the Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Jai Ho.