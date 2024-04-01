Crazy Viral: RRR Director SS Rajamouli Danced To Andamaina Premarani With Wife Rama

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SureshPRO_ )

SS Rajamouli never misses an opportunity to capture the internet's attention. A video featuring the filmmaker and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, dancing with enthusiasm is currently going viral on social media. In the clip, the couple is seen standing on a beautifully decorated stage, dancing to the track Andamaina Premarani. The song is from the 1994 film Premikudu, which featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma. In the viral video, SS Rajamouli is dressed in a black shirt and jeans, while his wife is wearing a saree. Both of them set couple goals with their on-point dance moves. The caption of the video reads, “Director SS Rajamouli and his wife groove to the beats of beautiful melody.”

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, travelled to Japan for a special screening of RRR. During their visit, they received a surprise from an 83-year-old Japanese fan. The elderly woman gifted them 1000 intricately folded origami cranes, symbolising wishes for luck and blessings. SS Rajamouli shared this touching moment on social media, posting pictures of himself, his wife, and the Japanese lady. The director expressed gratitude in his caption by writing, “In Japan, they make origami cranes and gift them to their loved ones for good luck and health. This 83-year-old woman made 1,000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold.”

Some gestures can never be repaid.

On the same trip to Japan, SS Rajamouli shared some details about his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page, the filmmaker mentions, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

The audience responds with applause when SS Rajamouli mentions Mahesh Babu's name. The director continues, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

The note attached to the video read, “SSR about #SSMB29 We've finished writing and are now in pre-production. Only the protagonist Superstar Mahesh Babu is confirmed and he's incredibly handsome. Hoping to expedite the filming process and have him join us for promotion during the release.”

SS Rajamouli has directed several blockbuster films like RRR, Baahubali, Maryada Ramanna, and Vikramarkudu.