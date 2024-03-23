A Glimpse Of Musical Adaptation Of SS Rajamouli's RRR By A Japanese Theatrical Company

SS Rajamoli shared this image. (courtesy: SSRajamouli)

The fame of SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to soar with each passing day. Recently, a 110-year-old all-girls Japanese theatrical troupe performed a musical adaptation of the film. SS Rajamouli, who was in Japan for a special screening of RRR, also attended the show. He shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce this super hit news. In the post, we can see the filmmaker posing alongside the artists from the troupe. Sharing the post, SS Rajamouli wrote, “It's an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU.” Actress Namrata Shirodkar was one of the first to comment on SS Rajamouli's post. She wrote, “Phenomenal, sir!!!” and added clapping hands emojis. For those who don't know, Namrata Shirodkar's husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, will be seen in SS Rajamouli's next film.

During his Japan visit, SS Rajamouli also revealed details about the upcoming project with Mahesh Babu. In the clip posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli can be heard saying, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

As soon as SS Rajamouli mentions Mahesh Babu's name, the audience starts clapping. After this, SS Rajamouli continues, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

“SSR about #SSMB29 We've finished writing and are now in pre-production. Only the protagonist Superstar Mahesh Babu is confirmed and he's incredibly handsome. Hoping to expedite the filming process and have him join us for promotion during the release,” read the note attached to the video.

In addition to RRR, SS Rajamouli has directed several films such as Baahubali, Maryada Ramanna, and Vikramarkudu.