ICYMI, Rhea Chakraborty's Adorable Post For BFF Shibani Dandekar: "You Inspire Me"

Shibani Dandekar celebrated her 44th birthday on August 27. BFF Rhea Chakraborty sent her an adorable wish on this occasion. Sharing pictures with the birthday girl, Rhea wrote, "I've seen you're hustle, I've experienced your authenticity and watching you become more and more you and now a this hot shot producer... you inspire me chibie. Love you." Incidentally, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty celebrated his birthday yesterday as well. Rhea wrote a special note for him which read, "My little baby, watching you grow into this young hardworking "entrepreneur" and going through your healing journey with so much grace and humour makes me soo soo proud baba. Love you." Rhea signed off the post with these words, "It's chapter2 for us! Yes, you two look like more like siblings. Yes me and @anushadandekar are the ugly siblings. Now I've been too sweet to you guys. please be nice to me atleast for a week." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar shared a LOL post to wish Shibani. Dressed in a chic white T-shirt with red borders, a beige coat and a large hat, Shibani's style was off the chart. Farhan, who is known for his wit, humorously compared her oversized hat to a "sada dosa" and playfully remarked that no one could balance it as beautifully as she does. "Happy birthday Shu.. I don't think anyone has looked this beautiful balancing a sada dosa on their head Shibani love you more than you know," Farhan wrote in his caption. Take a look:

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She is making headlines with her newly launched talk show Chapter 2. Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan appeared as guests on the show.