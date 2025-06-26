Watch: Arjun Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of His New Tattoo On His 40th Birthday

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 40th birthday on Thursday (June 26). The actor marked the milestone with a fresh tattoo on his hand. Arjun shared a video of the tattooing process on Instagram. He got a 'Smile' tattoo on his hand.

The clip begins with Arjun entering the tattoo parlour and choosing the design of his smile tattoo. He sits on the chair and gets the smile word tattooed on his hand. Revealing the reason behind getting this specific design, Arjun says, "Because I don't smile enough, apparently I am very..very khadoos. I am grumpy all the time. So, from being grumpy to being more smiley."

The actor adds, "Haso, jiyo, muskurao kya pata kal ho naa ho. [Laugh, live, smile, who knows whether there will be a tomorrow or not]. Got a new tattoo, SMILE."

In the caption, he wrote, "S M : ) E …… cos it's my birthday! #Arjun2PointO."

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula dropped a warm birthday post for the actor on Instagram.

Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday to the one person who's been mine since before I even knew what “mine” meant @arjunkapoor - my constant, my chaos, my calm, my compass."

She added, "You carry everyone around you, and somehow still manage to stay standing tall & with your heart first. Your courage is loud, your love is quiet, and your loyalty is unshakable. I hope this year brings you softness in all the places life has been hard, peace in all the spaces that ache, and joy that feels like home."

"Here's to a year of breaking new ground, holding onto what matters, and maybe finally remembering to take more photos together that you approve. Love you bhai," she concluded.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor will next be a part of No Entry 2. The film also features Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.