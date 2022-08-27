On Shibani Dandekar's Birthday, BFF Rhea Chakraborty's Adorable Post: 'You Are Everything'

Rhea Chakraborty shared this picture. (courtesy: rhea_chakraborty)

Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her 42nd birthday today (August 27), and to make it more special, her bestie, Rhea Chakraborty, has dropped an adorable post on her Instagram handle. The Chehre actress shared several throwback pictures with Shibani and wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy Shibani day May your jaw line get sharper, abs get stronger, clothes get cooler and heart get bigger. Nah, your heart can't get any bigger. I love you chibie You are everything". The post struck a chord with fans, and they flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "love this and love you," while another wrote, "So beautiful pictures all"

Here have a look:

Shibani Dandekar's husband, Farhan Akhtar, also shared a sweet post on his Instagram handle. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. "

Anusha Dandekar, Shibani's sister, has also shared a major throwback picture on her Instagram and wrote, "To my dear Sissy, Happy Happy birthday, I'm so glad you found happiness and a place in the world where you feel you belong and safe. May this be your best year yet... But don't forget I'm still the MOST important person in your life... ughhh you knowwww it's true! Love you chicken. " In the image, little Dandekar sisters are happily posing for the camera.

Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty, last she was seen in Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.