Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Post For Wife Shibani Dandekar: 'I'd Fight The Strongest Currents For You'

Farhan Akhtar posted this picture. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

It's Shibani Dandekar's 42nd birthday today (August 27) and Farhan Akhtar couldn't stop himself from posting a sweet note for his wife. Marking his wife's birthday, Farhan shared a beautiful picture of himself with Shibani Dandekar along with a sweet birthday note. In the picture, the couple is seen standing on a boat with Farhan holding the oar. His caption read, "Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you" tagging Shibani Dandekar.

In no time, Shibani replied to the post on the actor's comment section and wrote, "Love you my partner for life. Couldn't imagine being on this journey without you! You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer ALWAYS."

See post:

The post also caught the attention of actors Abhay Deol and Ronit Roy. Abhay Deol's comment read, "Aww I got a little more diabetic reading that but it was all worth it Farhan Akhtar! Happy happy birthday Shibani Dandekar sending you guys love."

Ronit Roy's comment read, "Such sweet words Farhan Akhtar. Happy birthday Shibani Dandekar Lots of love and good wishes, always."

Filmmaker-choregrapher Farah Khan too commented on Farhan's post. She wrote, "Happy birthday Shibani... will celebrate when ur back."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently in Sydney, attending a friend's wedding. The couple married in February after being in a relationship for years.