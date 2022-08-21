Farhan Akhtar Holds His 'Checked Mate' Shibani Dandekar Close In This Pic From Australia

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar has treated his Insta family to an adorable picture of him with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. In the image, Farhan holds Shibani close as they happily pose for the camera. The actor looks uber cool in a black hoodie and matching pants, while his wife, Shibani, can be seen in an oversized checkered ensemble. Sharing the post, the actor captioned it as: "My Checked Mate," followed by a heart emoticon. Farhan and Shibani are currently holidaying in Australia. Check out the post below:

On Friday, Farhan Akhtar shared a video in which Anusha Dandekar can be seen photobombing Farhan and Shibani's picture-perfect moment. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "The video says it all," followed by laughing emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, Anusha commented, "Hahaha you guys are soooo mean". Check out the post below:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in February this year, and ever since then, the couple has been painting Instagram red with their loved-up posts. Check out some posts below:

In terms of work, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz and Rish Shah in the lead.

Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut in 2008 with the movie Rock On and since then has worked in several films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, The Sky Is Pink and others. Last he was seen in Toofaan, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Meanwhile, the actor will return as a director with Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The movie is expected to go on the floors next year.