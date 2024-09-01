Rhea Chakraborty On Her Jail Experience Post Sushant Singh Rajput: "There Is A Deep Depression...."

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, in a podcast with Karishma Mehta's podcast, spoke about her time in Jail post her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. “Jail is actually a very different world because there's no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, they are not a person. You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison…It's a strange world, it's a very evolved crowd. Because it's just human emotion at its basic rawest. It's survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you're literally doing nothing. There it is paused,” she said.

“My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced…You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic,” she recalled.

In September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on drug charges related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was accused of procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor. The actress was granted bail after 28 days. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment, in Mumbai, in June 2020. Rhea Chakraborty is now rumoured to be dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds. She acted in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi. She was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.