US Police Officer Gives Woman A Rise To Cemetery, Learns She Had Been Sleeping On Husband's Grave

A simple act of kindness on a winter day changed one woman's life in Syracuse. What began as a short car ride for a woman carrying groceries turned into the help she had needed for months. A police officer's quick decision opened the door to safety, support, and a new start, reported People.com.

On December 13, 2025, Syracuse Police Officer Jamie Pastorello was sitting in his patrol car when he noticed Rhea Holmes, who was struggling to climb a hill carrying groceries.

He felt he needed to help, so he stopped and offered her a lift. Rhea, 55, explained that she was headed to the cemetery in Syracuse, New York, where her husband is buried. Along the way, they talked about their 26-year marriage and their faith, repeatedly expressing their gratitude for his help.

Before getting out of the car, Rhea asked for a photo with him. The police department later shared the photo on Facebook before Christmas, calling it a glimpse of humanity during the festive season. The post quickly spread, and a cemetery employee recognized Rhea. He became concerned and informed authorities.

The employee said he had been seeing Rhea there frequently since the summer and believed she spent the night in the cemetery, sometimes near her husband's grave. This surprised Officer Pastorello, as he said his department deals with homeless situations daily, but Rhea had shown no signs of such behavior.

It later emerged that Rhea had been living in the cemetery for about eight months, near the graves of her husband and father. She slept on a tarp spread over her husband's grave, wore the same clothes every day, and kept a small amount of groceries nearby. She wanted to remain unnoticed and never asked for help. She said she never imagined she would find herself in such a predicament.

Before losing her home, Rhea worked as an administrative assistant. Her husband, Reverend Eddie Holmes, was a pastor and musician, and also worked as a security guard. He died suddenly of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 69.

After his death, Rhea went into deep shock. She lost her job and was later evicted from her home. She didn't go to a shelter because she felt safer living alone. She spent many nights outside in the bitter cold, using the bathroom at a nearby campus to meet her basic needs.

Yet, she never stopped helping others, volunteering at food pantries and churches. She said giving to others gave her the strength to keep going.

Rhea said she firmly believes her faith led her to Officer Pastorello. She believes God sent her there because she needed help and He introduced her to the right person.

When Pastorello learned the truth about her situation, he arranged temporary housing for her and launched a GoFundMe campaign. This campaign raised over $27,000 for her. He also assured her that Riya would never have to sleep outside again, and he would not let that happen.

Riya was then connected with a local organization that provides small but fully furnished homes to those in need. On January 5, 2026, she moved into one such ready-made home.

During the recent snowstorms, when temperatures in Syracuse dropped well below freezing, Riya was safely indoors. She said that if she hadn't received a ride that day, she might not have reached this condition.

More than a month after first meeting, Pastorello said he and Riya have become good friends. They talk on the phone almost every day and often get together for coffee.