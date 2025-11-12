Sania Mirza Got A "Panic Attack" After Divorce From Shoaib Malik, Recalls Farah Khan

Tennis legend Sania Mirza continues to be an inspiration for women everywhere. The former doubles World No. 1 recently opened up about the challenges of being a single mother to her son, Izhaan. The heartfelt conversation took place during a candid chat with her close friend, filmmaker Farah Khan, on Sania's YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania.

'I Was Shivering'

During the interaction, Farah Khan praised Sania Mirza for raising her son on her own. The director said, “You are now a single mother. Nothing is more difficult than being a single mother. It is very very hard. We all have our journeys, and we have to choose what is best.”

Responding to this, Sania Mirza admitted that balancing motherhood and work has been tough. Recalling a difficult day, she shared, “I don't want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you (Farah Khan) showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that. If you had not come there… I was shivering. And if you would not have come there I wouldn't have done that show, you told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.'”

Farah also recalled the incident, adding, “I got so scared. I never have seen you get a panic attack. I had to shoot that day, but I just left it and came there in my pyjamas and chappal.”

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010 in her hometown, Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan, in October 2018. In January 2024, Sania's family confirmed her divorce from Shoaib through an official statement.

Before his marriage to Sania, Shoaib was reportedly married to Ayesha, whom he later divorced. Following his separation from Sania, Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.