Why Bollywood Only Praises Films When "Things Become Successful", Reveals Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has always been vocal in his praise for films. He raved about Animal, just as he did for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. However, recently he broke his silence on why the same is not reciprocated back to him in the industry.

What's Happening

Opening up about why the industry thinks twice when it comes to praising others' work, Anurag Kashyap told Zoom, "A lot of people tell me you praise so many films, but nobody does that for your film. The thing is I love films. So, when I like something, I say it. Koi nahi bolta main kya karoon (what do I do). Can't make them do that at gunpoint."

He continued, "Industry ka abhi hai, when things become successful, everyone will say that (support)."

When Anurag Kashyap Praised Other Films Recently

Anurag Kashyap praised Dhurandhar with a detailed review on Letterboxd. According to him, the essence of Dhurandhar works perfectly. He writes, "A spy cannot be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also cannot be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues."

The director does flag two moments that didn't sit right with him. One is when R Madhavan's character, Ajay Sanyal, says, "Ek din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga" and the other is the closing line when Ranveer Singh says, "Ye naya Hindustan hai." Anurag Kashyap calls these "propaganda dialogues", but adds that ignoring them still leaves the film brilliant in execution.

Earlier this year he had also praised the performances in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar. He had written, "@anilskapoor of Meri Jung and Tezaab (Munna Zinda hai), carries the simmering fire in him through the film. @whofaisalmalik is super, what can @monajsingh not do and @aditya___rawal's evoking of a small town, social media influenced Elvis Yadav vibe villain makes me want to hate him. Last but not least I need to see more of @radhikkamadan, fiery and vulnerable, she shines. My ever dependable Kallu Mama's action was not on my 2026 calendar. Maza aaya sir @saurabhshuklafilms."

These are a few of the latest examples of how Anurag Kashyap has stepped forward to clap for applaud-worthy projects.

Work

As for Anurag Kashyap, his latest stint was in acting as he featured in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

Dacoit tells the story of a murder convict who escapes prison with the aim of taking revenge on his former girlfriend, only to find himself caught in a series of unexpected events that blur moral boundaries. The film has been shot and released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

ALSO READ | Anurag Kashyap Was A Mentor For Us For Dacoit, Says Adivi Sesh