Exclusive: Why Kalki Koechlin Made Her Debut With 'Too Pornographic' <i>Dev D</i>

The year was 2009, and Kalki Koechlin burst into Bollywood's glittering world with a bang with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D.

It was no ordinary tale for an "off-beat" personality, as she calls herself. Dev D offered a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas. Here, the tables turned. Dev, played by Abhay Deol, avoided self-destructive rampage-at least until the end where he seeks redemption. Mahie Gill's Parminder "Paro" Kaur felt heartbroken for a while before moving on and urging Dev to do the same. The juiciest part went to Kalki Koechlin as Chandramukhi, aka 'Chanda', no damsel in distress.

She's seen gawking at Madhuri Dixit's Maar Dala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version of Devdas, on television in Dev D. "The pressure of being Madhuri Dixit was too much," chuckles Kalki in an exclusive chat with NDTV.

Unlike the wounded Chandramukhi in Devdas, Chanda in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D stays pragmatic amid life's trials. After an embarassing MMS scandal at school, she reinvents herself as a high-end escort. Leni becomes Chanda-with panache and zero regrets.

When Everyone Said No, Kalki Said Yes

Unabashed sums up Kalki Koechlin. She never minces words. In earlier interviews, especially with Brut India, she noted how most auditionees deemed the role of Chanda as "dirty and pornographic"-some even questioned its existence.

The sticking point was over-sexualising a prostitute. That's where Koechlin's approach shone - portraying Chanda as at ease with something mundane in her daily life. Particularly a phone sex scene in the film, which had to be essayed as something very regular and ordinary in a sex worker's life.

Kalki Koechlin in Dev.D

She recalls the audition, "Anurag pointed this out because I had to try for the role. Vasan Bala was directing it. There was a pillow on the sofa where I sat. I picked it up, played with it, and delivered these sexual lines- while playing with a pillow."

"So he called me back that same day. He said it was that ease which convinced him-you weren't overdoing the lines. It had to feel sexual yet everyday business, unrelated to who you are. Chanda's playful; she fends for herself and her life. That direction-and his observation-helped me shape her."

"Trolls Want Reactions"

Kalki Koechlin calls Dev D a "slow-burning" success, turning it into a cult classic. Despite critical and commercial acclaim, rather than savouring the glowing responses, she was busy fighting another battle fixated on her "looks".

Dismissed as a "Russian" model, the actress faced harsh comments ambushing her appearance.

Was the newcomer ridicule her worst, or did more follow?

Kalki Koechlin in Dev.D

"Oh no, for Shanghai, I got terrible remarks," she exclaims. "They were vicious about my looks-big teeth, Bugs Bunny teeth-that I wasn't reading enough for Bollywood. Backlash has little to do with your work. It stems from that person's insecurities and fears."

She adds, "You don't get immune. It still hurts. But you set boundaries."

Dev D Happened, And Then There Was None

"Dev D wasn't an overnight box-office smash," says Koechlin. "Critics respected it. Yes, the soundtrack was a killer-everyone sang it instantly. But in industry terms, it wasn't the big bang that led to offers flooding in. It humbled me. I'd done theatre before and kept at it, creating Skeleton Woman, a play I co-wrote with Prashant Prakash. We entered it for the Hindu Metro Plus Awards-a writing prize-and won one lakh rupees, so we staged it."

"I didn't have time to wallow. I went straight back to the drawing board. Film roles were less for a couple of years, but theatre kept me going," she adds.

Then came Zoya Akhtar. In fact, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was her first film post-Dev D-two years later. Koechlin nailed the role of the control-freak, insecure fiance Natasha Arora to Kabir (Abhay Deol). Notably, Abhay returned as her co-star.

Kalki Koechlin in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Questions arise. No film offers for two years, yet she lands a Zoya Akhtar hit first? And her first leading man reappears.

Kalki laughs, recalling her first visit to Zoya's house. Only after being approached for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, did she watch the director's work and realiseZoya Akhtar was "important."

"I wasn't aware how lucky I was," she shares. "Zoya was Anurag's friend, so we met casually. The first time was in her bedroom with her puppy-Anurag was visiting. I wasn't auditioning; just saying hello."

"When she approached me, I binged her films. Okay, she's cool, does good stuff. ZNMD's script was tight. Zoya nails comic timing and beats."

As for Abhay Deol, their off-screen camaraderie now pops up in Goa, where he has a place.

Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol in Dev D

"Sometimes we meet there now," she says. "He's got this offbeat vibe like me; we dig quirky things. He's a fine cartoonist. Our energies clicked. It's tough staying in touch constantly, but we'll ping or he'll DJ-side gigs and all."

As for the celebrations in order as Dev D re-releases, is the crew planning a party?

Kalki signs off, "Don't know. Hope folks hop into theatres-let's see!"