UK Company's 4-Day Work Week Policy With No Fixed Hours Draws Praise: "This Is A Dream"

Ben Goodey, founder of the global SEO consultancy Spicy Margarita, sparked a discussion online after he advocated for a workplace culture that prioritises mental health over traditional "hustle" metrics. In a viral LinkedIn post, Goodey detailed his company's policies, which focus on adult-to-adult trust and result-oriented work rather than physical presence. The founder said that he now leads his company with a four-day workweek and flexible hours after having experienced severe burnout in traditional corporate roles. He noted that "success-at-all-costs" mentalities often lead to perfectionism and putting oneself last on the priority list.

"I FEEL THIS. Because that's how I felt at every company I ever worked at. Until...I burned out. It took a serious burnout to realise that I needed to be a priority. Perfectionism, accelerated by "success" and "hustle" culture would drive me to put myself last on the priority list," he wrote.

That's why he created a workspace where employees feel comfortable and can do their best. His office policies include a four-day workweek, work-from-anywhere flexibility, focusing on outcomes over activity, and no set hours. At his company, employees are encouraged to say no, prioritise mental health, and skip unnecessary meetings, Goodey explained.

"As a founder, I'm so uninterested in things that don't matter. If the work gets done, we all win - that's it. And it does take some reminding sometimes. Being treated like an adult at work takes some getting used to," he added.

See the post here:

The post has gone viral, with many praising the company's employee-first policy. One user said, "This resonates so much. It's refreshing to be part of a company that operates from trust instead of control. That kind of environment doesn't just feel good,it drives better performance."

Another commented, "Love this. Creating a space where people can actually take care of themselves is rare and so needed. Your team's lucky to have that freedom baked in."

"Feels so refreshing to read about the work culture you've built, Ben. The focus should always be on getting the work done and yet, many workplaces count the number of hours you stay tethered to your desks. Sigh," a third user wrote.

A fourth added, "This is a dream, you're literally changing the status quo in your own small sphere of influence. Big ups to you."

This initiative aligns with a growing global movement toward shorter work weeks. A 2025 international study involving 141 companies showed that 4-day work weeks led to a sharp drop in burnout and a 35% average revenue increase for participating firms. Companies like Saraf Furniture and Bolt have made similar shifts permanent, reporting higher engagement and a significant drop in employee turnover.