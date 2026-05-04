Agni Natchathiram Starts On May 4: Tamil Nadu Braces For Peak Summer Heat Until May 28

Tamil Nadu is set to enter the peak phase of summer, known as "Agni Natchathiram" or "Kathiri Veyil", from May 4, with the intense heat spell expected to continue until May 28, officials said.

Meteorological authorities have warned of a sharp rise in temperatures across the state during this period, with several districts likely to experience near heatwave conditions.

Tamil Nadu has already been reeling under rising temperatures since March, with a steady increase recorded over the past few weeks. As May begins, the impact of summer has intensified further, particularly during daytime hours when heat stress levels are at their highest.

Weather officials have cautioned that maximum temperatures in interior districts could climb up to 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Many parts of Tamil Nadu are already reporting temperatures above 38–40 degrees Celsius, signalling the onset of a prolonged hot spell.

The 'Agni Natchathiram' period is traditionally regarded as the hottest time of the year in the state, characterised by dry atmospheric conditions and strong solar radiation.

Interior regions such as Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Erode, and Madurai are expected to bear the brunt of the heat, with higher daytime temperatures and limited cloud cover.

Meanwhile, coastal areas, including Chennai, may experience relatively lower peak temperatures, but high humidity levels are likely to make conditions oppressive and uncomfortable.

The prevailing weather pattern is driven by clear skies and intense solar heating, which typically dominate during this phase before the onset of pre-monsoon showers later in the month. However, any significant relief in the immediate term appears unlikely.

In view of the expected heat conditions, authorities have issued advisories urging the public to take necessary precautions. People are advised to stay well hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Special care has been recommended for children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions, who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Officials have also cautioned against prolonged outdoor activities, particularly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when temperatures are at their highest. With the peak summer phase set to persist for over three weeks, residents have been urged to remain vigilant and plan their daily routines accordingly to minimise exposure to extreme heat.