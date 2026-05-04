Video: DMK Distant Third In Tamil Nadu, Party Workers Remove Tent, Break Down

Supporters of Tamil Nadu's DMK expressed their anger by uprooting some party banners and poles at their office in Chennai after the assembly election numbers showed the ruling behind actor Vijay's TVK and the alliance led by the AIADMK.

Some wooden poles with posters of the party led by MK Stalin were seen fallen on the ground. Another set of DMK supporters at the venue told NDTV they will erect the banners and poles back where they stood.

DMK supporters break down as DMK trails in Tamil Nadu as per trends @jsamdaniel #ResultsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/6NhJhOppM4 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 4, 2026

"We were upset. We will put back the things we removed," a DMK supporter told NDTV.

Many of them broke down in front of cameras. They expressed disbelief that the new party led by actor Vijay managed to win more seats than the traditional party.

The results so far showed TVK leading with over 96 seats, followed by the AIADMK with 71 and the DMK with 58.

Vijay himself is leading in both the seats from where he contested his first election - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. His entry into the electoral battlefield had turned the Tamil Nadu election into a triangular contest, with the AIADMK and BJP in one group and the DMK-led alliance in another group.

The trends projecting a meteoric rise of Vijay's TVK have also revived long-rumoured speculation about an alliance with the AIADMK.