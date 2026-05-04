Will Vijay And AIADMK Join Hands In Tamil Nadu? Early Trends Spark Alliance Buzz

Early trends projecting Vijay's TVK at over 80 seats have revived alliance chatter in Chennai's power corridors, but months of public denials, bruising attacks and collapsed talks mean any AIADMK-Vijay tie-up would have to be built over political ashes, not optimism.

Formal denials on both sides have shut the door on a pre-poll AIADMK-Vijay alliance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu election, even as the scale of TVK's debut leaves the question of post-poll arithmetic firmly alive. LIVE UPDATES

Behind the scenes, informal channels were active. In late 2025, AIADMK sounded out Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam about a possible tie-up for the 2026 Assembly election, according to political observers tracking the talks at the time.

Those discussions collapsed after TVK reportedly laid down hard terms: alliance leadership, projection of Vijay as Chief Ministerial candidate, and roughly half the 234 Assembly seats. For a party that has ruled the state multiple times, the AIADMK was unwilling to concede that level of primacy to a first-time electoral entrant.

After the breakdown, AIADMK leaned back toward the BJP-led NDA framework, while TVK doubled down on its decision to contest all 234 seats on its own. From that point, public positioning hardened on both sides.

TVK repeatedly dismissed speculation of an AIADMK pact as "completely false", insisting it would fight independently. Vijay's messaging sharpened into a clear rejection of alliance politics, with increasingly direct attacks on both the DMK government and the BJP, and a visible distancing from the AIADMK-BJP space as the campaign progressed.

AIADMK leaders followed the same path. In March 2026, party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami publicly ruled out any alliance with Vijay-led TVK, calling talk of a deal media rumour. The weeks that followed saw open war of words between AIADMK and TVK figures, a signal analysts read as the final closing of the pre-poll window.

Politically, the verdict on a pre-poll tie-up is now settled. Both parties have campaigned on a no-alliance line, locked into three-cornered contests across the state.

TVK, barely two years old, looks set for a debut performance that vaults Vijay into the top tier of state politics even without an outright majority in the 234-member Assembly.

The more open question is post-poll. If the Assembly throws up a fractured verdict and TVK emerges with a large block of seats, the arithmetic could force conversations that were impossible before voting. That, however, would demand major rewrites from both sides.

AIADMK would have to accept Vijay as a near-equal power centre after rejecting his leadership demands earlier. TVK, in turn, would have to walk back its repeated messaging against aligning with the AIADMK-BJP axis.

