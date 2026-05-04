"They'll First Show Their Results": Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Has A Plan

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in her first statement to the media amid counting of votes in the West Bengal assembly election has accused the BJP of carrying out a "plan". The trends show the BJP coming to power in Bengal for the first time.

The Bengal chief minister in a video statement said she knew and had even predicted that the BJP would first show their results as part of a plan, but she and her party would "fight like the cubs of a tiger."

The BJP is leading in 190 seats, followed by the Trinamool Congress in 99 seats. The Bengal assembly has 294 seats.

Banerjee has been a strong critic of the voter roll clean-up exercise Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which had removed 89 lakh voters or roughly 11.6 per cent of the state's electorate. The figure is slightly more than the winning margin of the Trinamool in 2021.

"I request all counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. This is BJP's plan. Since yesterday, I have been saying that they will show their results first and ours later in the first two or three rounds," Banerjee alleged.

"Counting has been stopped after two or three rounds in about 100 locations. Seven machines were found in Kalyani where there was no match. It's a total forceful use of central forces to oppress the Trinamool Congress everywhere, breaking offices, and forcibly occupying them," she said.

"You have seen how they looted votes in the name of SIR to win the seats they could. But there are still 70-100 seats where we are leading, which they are not reporting. They are feeding entirely false news. The Election Commission is playing according to its will, along with the central forces. Our police are working under the central forces with complete submission," the chief minister alleged.

"I will tell all our counting agents and all our party workers not to be so upset. I said you would win after sunset. Even if three or four rounds have been counted, there are 14-18 rounds in total. You will win then. Wait and watch. We are with you. Don't be afraid. We will fight like the cubs of a tiger," she said.