Cooler vs AC: Which One Is Better For Health During Indian Heatwaves?

As heatwaves intensify across India, staying cool is no longer just about comfort, it has become a health necessity. With temperatures crossing 45 degree C in several regions, many households rely on either air coolers or air conditioners (ACs) to survive the summer. But when it comes to health, which option is actually better? According to doctors, both cooling systems have their own advantages and drawbacks, and the healthier choice often depends on factors such as age, medical conditions, humidity levels, and how the appliance is used. While ACs are generally considered more effective during extreme heatwaves because they reduce both heat and humidity, air coolers may feel more comfortable for people who are sensitive to dry air. Experts stress that maintenance, ventilation, hydration, and temperature settings matter just as much as the appliance itself when it comes to protecting health during intense summer conditions.

How Air Coolers Affect Your Health

According to Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, air coolers work through water evaporation and help maintain natural humidity indoors. This makes them a preferred choice for many households in dry North Indian climates.

One of the biggest advantages of coolers is that they are less likely to cause excessive dryness of the throat, skin, or eyes. People who experience irritation or allergies due to prolonged AC exposure often find coolers more comfortable. They also allow better circulation of fresh air, especially when rooms are properly ventilated.

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However, doctors warn that poorly maintained coolers can become breeding grounds for bacteria, fungus, and mosquitoes because of stagnant water. Excess humidity generated by coolers may also worsen respiratory problems in people with asthma, sinusitis, or allergies. During highly humid weather, coolers may become less effective and make rooms feel uncomfortable.

Why ACs Have A Medical Advantage During Heatwaves

Air conditioners not only cool the air but also reduce humidity, making them especially useful during severe Indian heatwaves. Experts say this can significantly reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke, particularly when temperatures rise above 42 degree C to 45 degree C. Dr. Dinesh Kumar explains that ACs are often safer for vulnerable groups including elderly individuals, heart patients, diabetics, people with high blood pressure, pregnant women, and children. By maintaining a stable indoor temperature, ACs may also improve sleep quality and reduce physical stress caused by excessive heat.

But AC usage is not without risks. Extremely low temperatures can lead to dry throat, dry skin, muscle stiffness, headaches, and sinus discomfort. Poorly maintained filters may circulate dust, allergens, and microbes indoors, potentially triggering allergies and respiratory issues. Doctors also caution against sudden exposure to extremely cold indoor temperatures immediately after coming in from intense outdoor heat, as this abrupt temperature change can put stress on the body.

Common Health Mistakes People Make

Experts say one of the biggest mistakes during summer is setting the AC temperature too low. Many people keep temperatures between 18 degree C and 20 degree C, which can increase discomfort, dehydration, and respiratory irritation. Another common issue is lack of maintenance. Dirty AC filters and unclean cooler tanks can significantly affect indoor air quality and increase the risk of infections or allergies.

Ignoring hydration is also dangerous. Both coolers and ACs may make people less aware of fluid loss during hot weather, increasing the risk of dehydration.

Doctor's Advice For Safe Cooling During Summer

Health experts recommend using ACs wisely rather than excessively. The ideal indoor AC temperature during Indian summers is generally considered to be between 24 degree C and 26 degree C. This keeps the body comfortable while reducing sudden thermal stress. Doctors also advise ensuring adequate room ventilation, drinking enough water, and avoiding direct cold airflow on the face or body for long periods.

For cooler users, regular cleaning of water tanks and proper airflow are extremely important to prevent bacterial and fungal growth.

So, Which One Should You Choose?

According to experts, there is no single answer for everyone. For people living in extremely hot regions or those with existing medical conditions, ACs usually offer better protection against dangerous heat-related illnesses. Meanwhile, healthy individuals living in dry climates may find coolers more comfortable, economical, and less irritating for the skin and throat.

Also read: Here's Why Just Water Isn't Enough During Intense Heatwave

Ultimately, doctors say the real priority during Indian heatwaves is maintaining safe body temperature, staying hydrated, and ensuring clean indoor air. Whether you choose a cooler or an AC, proper usage and maintenance are key to staying healthy throughout the summer season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.