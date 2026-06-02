During the ongoing heatwave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously urged citizens to stay hydrated and follow preventive measures against scorching heat. Recently, in his 134th Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the magic of 10 traditional drinks from different parts of the country that can help beat the heat effectively. "You must have noticed that as the heat increases, the taste of home cooking changes, the type of cooking changes. At some places, water from earthen pots is brought forth; in others, curd starts setting, and in others, raw mangoes start boiling and then starts the time of indigenous drinks," he said.

"These aren't just drinks, they're part of the traditions of different regions of India." PM Modi said people should remember that most of these products "come from our own kitchens, from our farms and fields. There's no elaborate branding, but they embody the experience of generations. Enjoy these desi drinks this summer."

Here are the 10 traditional Indian summer drinks that PM Modi recommends

1. Aam panna

This tangy drink is made from the pulp of raw mangoes, sugar or jaggery, and spices like cumin, mint leaves and black salt. It is rich in vitamin C and helps keep the body cool in hot weather. Aam panna can also help maintain electrolyte balance, improve digestion and prevent sunstroke.

2. Lassi

A thick, creamy beverage made by churning fresh curd with water, lassi can be sweet or salty. It is a great source of probiotics, which promote gut health. Lassi helps hydrate the body and cools the system, making it an ideal drink for summer. It is also a good source of calcium and protein.

Also read: "Stay Hydrated, Avoid Stepping Out In Peak Hours": PM Modi Amid Heatwave

3. Chaas

Chaas, also known as buttermilk, is light and refreshing. Spiced with roasted cumin, black salt, and mint, chaas is popular for its cooling properties and replenishes lost electrolytes. It also aids digestion and provides essential nutrients without being heavy on the stomach.

4. Sattu

Sattu drink is a natural coolant that can reduce body heat effectively. Made from roasted gram flour, sattu drink is an excellent source of protein and fibre. It can boost hydration, keep you energetic and aid in weight loss.

5. Kokum sharbat

Kokum is a fruit that has cooling properties and is often used in drinks. Kokum sharbat is a deep purple, sweet-and-sour beverage made from the dried rind of the fruit. It acts as a natural internal coolant that rapidly de-escalates stomach heat and burning sensations. Additionally, it is rich in antioxidants.

6. Sol kadhi

A coconut milk-based drink with kokum, sol kadhi is popular in coastal regions. Coconut milk coats the digestive tract, neutralising the thermal effects. It is extremely refreshing and helps with digestion. Sol kadhi is often consumed after meals in summer.

7. Panakam

A traditional South Indian beverage, Panakam, is made with jaggery, water, cardamom, and lemon. Panakam is hydrating and energising, making it excellent for hot summer days. Jaggery is also a good source of iron.

8. Neer mor

Neer mor is a spicy buttermilk drink from South India. It is made with buttermilk and water, and spices and herbs like ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing. It is hydrating and aids digestion, making it perfect for the summer heat.

Also read: Gond Katira To Sattu: 9 Desi Ingredients Your Body Needs During A Heatwave To Cool Down Instantly

9. Sambaram

Sambaram is a traditional Kerala-style spiced buttermilk. It is a refreshing, cooling drink made by blending fresh yoghurt with water, ginger, green chillies, shallots, and curry leaves. It helps cool the body and improves digestion, providing relief from the summer heat.

10. Bel panna

Bel panna or bel sharbat is made from the pulp of the wood apple fruit. Beal sharbat acts as a natural coolant that lowers internal body temperature and prevents dehydration during scorching summer days. It has an inherently cooling taseer (disposition) that regulates body temperature and prevents heatstroke during peak summer.

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