"Stay Hydrated, Avoid Stepping Out In Peak Hours": PM Modi Amid Heatwave

Several regions across India are experiencing extreme temperatures, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a public advisory emphasising personal precautions, community care, and compassion amid the ongoing heatwave that will persist for the next four days.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister highlighted the challenges posed by soaring temperatures and called on citizens to prioritise hydration and vigilance against heat-related illnesses.

"Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way," PM Modi stated.

He further detailed symptoms to watch for and immediate response measures: "Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately. Ensure they get water, ORS etc. that helps them. Children, the elderly and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat. Ignoring these warning signs can quickly turn dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke. In such weather, timely care and attention go a long way."

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of checking on vulnerable family members. "Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," he advised.

In a compassionate appeal extending beyond humans, PM Modi urged people to support wildlife: "In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days."

India has been facing intense heat conditions in recent weeks, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and health authorities issuing warnings for above-normal temperatures in several regions. Vulnerable groups, including outdoor workers, children, and the elderly, face heightened risks of heatstroke and exhaustion.

Officials have activated heat action plans in various states, focusing on public awareness, provision of ORS packets, and setting up cooling centres. The government continues to monitor the situation as temperatures remain elevated in parts of the country.

Authorities and health experts echo the Prime Minister's message, reinforcing the need for simple yet effective steps like staying indoors during peak heat hours (typically noon to 4 PM), wearing light clothing, and ensuring adequate fluid intake.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government, linking public hardship during the heatwave to economic pressures.

"We can endure the heat, but the common people are breaking out in sweat from the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Won't you ever say something about the looting by your own government, Mr Modi?"