As Heatwave Grips India Again, Data Shows Who Is Most At Risk

India is once again reeling under an intense heatwave, with extreme temperatures pushing up the risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are currently prevailing across large parts of central and northwest India, with temperatures touching 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that these conditions are likely to persist for the next few days, raising the risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The warning comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in heatstroke deaths.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, India recorded 1,832 heatstroke deaths in 2024, one of the highest annual tolls in more than two decades. The figure is second only to 2015, when 1,908 people lost their lives due to extreme heat.

After a decline during the pandemic years, when heatstroke deaths fell to 374 in 2021, the numbers have climbed again, underlining how deadly prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can become.

Men Face The Highest Risk

A closer look at the 2024 data shows that heatstroke deaths were not evenly distributed.

Men accounted for a disproportionately high share of fatalities across age groups, with the sharpest impact seen among working-age adults.

In the 30-44 age group, 525 men died due to heatstroke, while the toll among those aged 45-59 stood even higher at 577.

Female fatalities in the same age brackets were significantly lower.

The likely reason is exposure. Men in these age groups are more likely to be engaged in outdoor work or physically demanding jobs, increasing their vulnerability during extreme heat events.

The gap is visible even among younger adults.

In the 18-29 age group, 152 male deaths were recorded, compared with 23 female fatalities, suggesting that activity levels and outdoor exposure play a major role in heat risk.

There may be some short-term relief.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a gradual dip in temperatures from May 29 onward.

But the larger trend remains concerning. As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, the human cost appears to be rising, particularly for those spending long hours exposed to the sun.