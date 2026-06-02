A silent health crisis is spreading worldwide that is affecting 800 million people globally. The increasing trend that has sent cases of chronic kidney disease from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million by 2023 is an indication of an increasing health burden. Chronic kidney disease is among the top 10 causes of death worldwide and it is often silent in its early stages and remains underdiagnosed. When the kidneys are affected by disease, then they lose their ability to filter out waste and the effect on its functioning can decline rapidly.

If left untreated, kidney disease can progress from mild, severe to the person needing dialysis or a transplant if the entire kidney function is lost. Chronic kidney disease is known as a silent killer as there are no symptoms in early stages and the disease is detected late in most cases. To understand the severity of the disease, you need to look at what causes it and how you can reduce your risk of developing it.

Key Findings From The Meta-Analysis On Chronic Kidney Disease

About 14% of adults globally suffer from chronic kidney disease which was revealed in a report that was published in the Lancet. According to the authors of the review, a comprehensive global estimate of chronic kidney disease in nearly a decade highlights that roughly 1.5 million people died from the condition in 2023.

After adjusting for differences in age patterns across countries, deaths were more than 6% higher than in 1993.

The researchers reviewed 2,230 published research papers and national health datasets from 133 countries.

Researchers looked at the rate of chronic kidney disease diagnoses and deaths, and also measured how much disability is linked to it.

The findings showed that kidney damage not only affects kidney function but also. Is a major risk factor for heart disease, contributing to about 12% of global cardiovascular deaths.

In 2023, chronic kidney disease was also the 12th leading cause of reduced quality of life from disability.

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What Causes Chronic Kidney Disease?

According to the National Kidney Foundation, chronic kidney disease( effect on normal kidney function for over 3 months) can be caused due to the following:

High blood sugar (diabetes) can affect how the kidney functions.

High blood pressure can put pressure on the kidneys .

Obesity can complicate how the kidneys filter toxins.

Lifestyle factors such as staying stationary for too long can affect their normal functioning.

Early Signs Of Kidney Disease You Should Not Ignore

Kidney disease can progress silently under the radar but it can manifest as signs such as:

Fatigue that doesn't go away even after proper rest.

Swelling that can occur suddenly which has an unexplained cause.

Changes in urination patterns that are not linked to liquid consumption throughout the day.

Unexplained weakness that happens suddenly and effects mobility.

Link Between Kidney Disease And Heart Health

The meta-analysis confirms that kidney disease can increase risk of heart disease as it is known to contribute to 12% of heart-related deaths globally. The two diseases share a common cause as high blood pressure and diabetes increase the risk of both diseases.

Can Kidney Disease Be Prevented?

Kidney disease happens when kidneys get damaged over a period of time, so they can be prevented through :

Regular screening that involves urine and blood tests.

Healthy lifestyle that involves daily exercise and consuming a balanced and nutritious diet.

Controlling diabetes and blood pressure is key as they are two of the main causes of chronic kidney disease.

Why Early Detection Matters

Early detection of kidney disease matters as most patients are unaware of their kidneys being diseased. Through treatment methods such as dialysis or a kidney transplant, your kidney function can be restored but it is vital to detect it before it progresses to this stage.

Note: If you are experiencing symptoms of kidney disease, then you can seek tests for kidney disease including a blood test and a urine test. Both tests can be done in your doctor's office or at a medical testing facility.

Kidney disease poses a global health concern as it is common, silent, and dangerous. But through getting tested early and not ignoring early symptoms, you can seek the timely medical tests to ensure kidney disease can be identified before it turns chronic.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.