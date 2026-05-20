Assam Halts Satellite Township Plan Near Semiconductor Project Amid Backlash

The Assam government has temporarily halted the survey process for a proposed satellite township near the upcoming Tata semiconductor manufacturing facility in Morigaon district following strong opposition from tribal organisations in the region.

The decision came after members of the Tiwa and Bodo communities raised concerns over possible displacement and alleged threats to tribal land rights in areas surrounding Jagiroad, where the mega semiconductor project is being developed.

While local residents have largely welcomed the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant as a major boost for industrial growth and employment in Assam, resistance emerged over plans linked to rehabilitation and resettlement for the proposed township.

According to an official order issued by Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, the ongoing land survey connected to the rehabilitation and resettlement exercise has been cancelled with immediate effect in view of objections from several organisations and local residents.

District authorities had earlier begun survey activities in Sindhisar and Naladhara villages under the Gobha Tribal Belt to assess land requirements for the planned township. However, fears of eviction and loss of ancestral land triggered protests among villagers and tribal bodies.

Several organisations, including the All Tiwa Students' Union, staged demonstrations in recent days demanding that the satellite township proposal be scrapped entirely. Protesters alleged that tribal communities living in protected belt areas could face displacement if the project moves forward.

The controversy comes even as the Tata Group's semiconductor facility at Jagiroad is being projected as one of the biggest industrial investments in the Northeast. The plant is expected to manufacture nearly 48 million semiconductor chips daily once operational, positioning Assam as a major hub in India's semiconductor mission.