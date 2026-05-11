Himanta Biswa Sarma's Big Announcement On Assam's New Council Of Ministers

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state is likely to get around 18 to 19 ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that no final decision has been made on who will be inducted into the council of ministers.

"As of now, no final list of ministers has been prepared. The decision will be taken late tonight after I hold discussions with our National President JP Nadda, who is arriving in Guwahati this evening. Only after consulting him will we finalise the names," he said.

The BJP-led NDA government in Assam is set to take oath for a third consecutive term on May 12 in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

"There may be around 18-19 ministers, but whether we include new faces or retain experienced ones will depend on the guidance we receive. So, as of now, I cannot confirm anything before this discussion," Sarma said.

Highlighting the government's priorities for the next five years, Sarma said that the NDA government would continue to work steadily for the welfare and development of Assam.

"The people of Assam have given us a clear mandate, and after the oath-taking, we will focus on fulfilling our responsibilities and working for the welfare of the state. We have five years ahead of us, and we will continue to work steadily and responsibly for the development of Assam," he said.

The Assam government's oath-taking ceremony, which will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati, is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister, who has been invited as the chief guest, will arrive in Guwahati at 10:30 am, half an hour before the event starts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with 22 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from across the country, are likely to attend the ceremony. Senior NDA leaders, alliance partners, industrial dignitaries, and religious heads from Assam, including Satradhikars, will also be present during the event.