Himanta Sarma To Take Oath For 2nd Term As Assam Chief Minister On May 12

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to become the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term after being elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the state assembly on Sunday, following the alliance's sweeping victory in the elections.

Sarma will take the oath as the Chief Minister on May 12, along with members of his new Council of Ministers.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third consecutive term in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, securing a two-thirds majority. The BJP emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), won 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102 seats.

Union minister JP Nadda said eight BJP legislators proposed Sarma's name as the legislature party leader.

Nadda, in a post on X, congratulated Sarma on being elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri @himantabiswa Ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party. The people of Assam have given their blessings for the third consecutive time to development, stability, and public welfare. Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the double-engine government will play an important role in building a 'Viksit Bharat' while realizing the resolve of 'Viksit Assam'," he wrote.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and NDA MLAs after being elected leader of the legislature party.

He said the mandate for a third consecutive term reflects the people's faith in development and stability, and reaffirmed his commitment to serve Assam.

My deepest gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for reposing his faith in me to serve the people of Assam for the second consecutive time as their Mukhya Sewak.



My heartfelt thanks to Shri @NitinNabin ji and Adarniya @AmitShah ji for their continued guidance and margdarshan.… pic.twitter.com/3K6wngr757 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, Sarma met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at 11:15 am to stake claim to form the third consecutive BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Sarma and other NDA leaders are scheduled to call on the Governor again at the Lok Bhawan later on Sunday to discuss matters related to government formation. They are expected to formally stake claim to form the next government during the meeting, officials said.

Sarma had on Saturday met JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who were deputed as the BJP's central observer and co-observer respectively in Assam.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma had resigned along with his cabinet colleagues, paving the way for the formation of a new government led by the BJP.

"Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan," the Chief Minister's Office had said in a post on X.

Before joining the BJP in 2015, Sarma was a senior Congress leader and served as a minister in the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

(With inputs from agencies)