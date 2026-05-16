Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches India's First AI-Powered Bank Branch In Guwahati

In a major step towards digital transformation and financial innovation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated India's first AI-powered digital banking branch of Slice Small Finance Bank in Guwahati.

The inauguration programme was attended by Assam BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, along with Slice MD & CEO Rajan Bajaj and NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the future of AI-driven banking services in the country.

The newly launched branch combines both physical and digital banking services, allowing customers to access advanced facilities through AI-enabled kiosks, QR-based banking systems, instant onboarding, digital passbook printing and app-based banking operations.

What Himanta Biswa Sarma Said

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the launch as a landmark moment in Assam's growing digital transformation journey. He stated that Guwahati is gradually becoming a preferred destination for leading institutions and companies, creating new employment opportunities and entrepreneurial avenues for the youth of the state.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Chairperson of Slice Small Finance Bank, Eugene Karthak, said the bank was honoured to have its AI-powered digital branch inaugurated in Assam by the Chief Minister.

"Earlier, Northeast Small Finance Bank merged with Slice after approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Today, it is known as Slice Small Finance Bank, and its headquarters are in Guwahati. What makes Slice different is that it is a completely digital bank with advanced facilities designed for customers and merchants," Karthak said.

He further stated that the bank offers digital kiosks, QR-based services, instant passbook printing and instant loan approvals for traders, merchants and consumers. "Customers do not need to repeatedly visit the branch, as most services are available through the mobile application with ease. Slice is also the first bank which provides interest daily," he added.

Why Was Assam Chosen As Headquarters

Replying to a question on why the bank chose Assam for its headquarters and why digital banking was important for the Northeast, Karthak said financial inclusion remained one of the key reasons behind the initiative.

"The Government of India and RBI have been speaking about financial inclusion for several years, and Northeast India still requires stronger banking penetration in many rural and remote regions. States like Mizoram and Nagaland continue to face challenges in terms of physical banking presence. Through digital banking infrastructure, we can reach those underserved areas more effectively," he said.

Slice MD & CEO Rajan Bajaj also highlighted the company's larger vision for Assam and the Northeast.

"Slice is now known as a digital-first bank, and we aim to reach every smartphone user. We want to simplify banking operations - whether it is opening accounts, merchant QR services, digital deposits or credit card facilities - within minutes," Bajaj said.

He added that Assam was the ideal place to begin this digital banking journey due to the company's strong presence in the region. "This is a 'phygital' branch where customers can receive assistance whenever required. In the next two to three years, we aim to become one of the largest providers of merchant QR and banking solutions in Assam and the Northeast before expanding further across the country," he said.

Slice Small Finance Bank was formed following the merger of fintech startup Slice and Northeast Small Finance Bank after RBI approval. The bank currently operates as a full-stack digital banking platform offering savings accounts, term deposits, merchant solutions and UPI-linked credit services to users across India.