Zubeen Garg Death: Fast-Track Court Frames Murder Charges Against 4

A fast-track court on Monday formally framed charges against all accused in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case, with four of them charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court, presided over by Justice Sharmila Bhuyan, framed charges against all seven accused named in the chargesheet.

Speaking to reporters, special public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar said, "Today, the court presided over by Justice Sharmila Bhuyan framed charges against all the accused persons named in the chargesheet."

According to the prosecution, murder charges under BNS Sections 103 (murder), 3 (common intention), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) were framed against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta.

Kamar said additional charges were also invoked against the accused. Shyamkanu Mahanta was charged under Sections 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating), and 238 (destruction of evidence). Siddharth Sharma and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were additionally charged under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust), while Amritprabha Mahanta was booked under Section 238 for destruction of evidence.

The court also framed charges against three other accused. Garg's cousin Sandipan Garg was charged under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), while personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were charged under Sections 61 and 316.

Kamar said the trial in the case will begin from June 8.

During the hearing, counsel representing the accused sought bail, arguing for relief before the court. Opposing the plea, Advocate General Devajit Saikia urged the court to reject bail and presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order and fixed May 29 for pronouncement on the bail applications.