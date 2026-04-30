Zubeen Garg's Manager Siphoned Off His Money? His Accounts To Be Freezed

A fast-track court conducting a trial into Zubeen Garg's death has ordered the attachment of a firm owned by his manager Siddhartha Sharma, who is an accused in the case, based on police allegations that the money invested in the firm was siphoned off from the singer.

The court on Wednesday ordered that six bank accounts, either in the name of Sharma or being operated by him, will be frozen.

Judge Sharmila Bhuyan said the chief investigating officer of the case has shown documents about siphoning off, routing, cash whitening huge bank deposits and transfer of money of the singer by Sharma against his known source of income.

The judge said the prosecution produced strong prima facie material on record that the deposits in the six bank accounts were proceeds of crime which Sharma, by way of siphoning and cash whitening, routed to the aforesaid account.

"Siddharth failed to substantiate his plea of denial by producing any income source document or income tax filing return to legitimise such (a) huge deposit in the bank account of self, brother, mother, (and) music management," the judge stated.

He failed to submit a single document showing such a huge investment to the tune of a Rs 1.10 crore investment in Mahavir Aqua from his known source of income, the court said in its 49-page order.

Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the fourth North East India Festival (NEIF).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

Singapore Police, which has carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play.

Following the incident, the state government appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam Police's CID to probe the 52-year-old singer's death, which filed a chargesheet before a local court in Guwahati, naming seven accused who are now in judicial custody.

While Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival, and Garg's two band members -- Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -- face murder charges, his cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg is charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Garg's two PSOs -- Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya -- have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.