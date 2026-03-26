Singapore's Verdict On Zubeen Garg's Death Triggers Political Row In Assam

Singapore court's verdict on the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has sparked a fresh political storm in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, with the opposition Congress taking the lead in questioning the state government's earlier claims.

The Singapore State Coroner, Adam Nakhoda, in his judgment on Wednesday, ruled that Zubeen Garg died due to drowning in the sea near Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025. Witnesses told the court that Garg had consumed alcohol prior to the incident and had worn a life jacket during his first swim, which he later removed and refused to wear one during a second attempt to swim.

Reacting sharply to the development, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi raised serious concerns over the contradiction between the Singapore court's findings and the Assam government's murder claim.

"It is very surprising that on the Zubeen Garg case there have been multiple exchanges between India and Singapore, and even the Assam Special Investigation Team (SIT) had gone to Singapore to probe. While the Chief Minister had claimed inside the Assembly that Zubeen Garg was murdered, the Singapore court has now given its final verdict stating that it was a case of accidental death due to drowning under the influence of alcohol," Gaurav Gogoi said.

The verdict has now intensified political debate in Assam, with the case emerging as a major poll issue. Opposition parties have demanded clarity and accountability from the BJP-led state government, alleging inconsistencies in its earlier statements.

Responding to the controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the state police's investigation, asserting that the findings of the Singapore court align with the conclusions of the Assam Police SIT.

"Investigations by Singapore authorities and Assam Police revealed that he had consumed liquor the previous night, and 380 ml of alcohol was found," Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding, "The only additional aspect in our report was that he was made to consume alcohol forcibly as part of a conspiracy. I have been saying from the outset that Assam Police can perform better than their Singapore counterparts. This judgment proves that we did a good job, and people will now understand how well we worked."

Despite the Chief Minister's assertion, the opposition continues to question the claim of a possible conspiracy, pointing out that the Singapore verdict does not indicate any wrong doing.

In India, a murder angle is being probed. Seven people, including band member Amritprava Mahanta, two personal security officers (PSOs) - Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora - and former manager Siddhartha Sarma, have been arrested in the case.