How Big An Issue Is 'Justice For Zubeen Garg' In The Assam Election?

It has been six months since Assam singer Zubeen Garg died in mysterious circumstances in Singapore, but he is alive in people's hearts. His songs are still played across Assam and hundreds come daily to Kamakruchi, where his last rites were performed, to pay their respects.

It is election time now - Assam will vote next month - and yet Garg's face is everywhere.

Many in Assam suspect a conspiracy surrounding his death, which is why a 'Justice for Zubeen' campaign emerged and why his death became the focus of a political row.

The opposition Congress promised 'justice' within 100 days if it forms the government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the promise. He said dragging the singer's name into politics is a "sin". The Congress' state unit chief, Gaurav Gogoi, responded by pointing out Sarma once said if there was no 'justice' by election time, people shouldn't vote for the BJP.

Sarma countered again; he told NDTV his government has done its part - arrested the accused - and that the matter now lay before the courts. And courts can't be given deadlines, he said.

So does the Zubeen Garg issue really have an electoral impact?

Like his death, it appears a mystery for now.

Garg posters are everywhere but when voters are asked about campaign issues, most don't mention him - though some youth say they are angry with the state government over it.

There was speculation of such an undercurrent hurting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party but, for now, that is not visible. People talk about the usual issues - development, inflation, jobs.

Garg was from Jorhat in Upper Assam. We asked friends and acquaintances there what 'justice for Zubeen' meant to them and if his death has, indeed, become a campaign issue.

Remembering his friend, Manas Jyoti Bora said Garg loved Assam and nature deeply. "He was like a saint or god. He will deliver justice himself. Of course, we trust the courts."

Another friend, Aminul Rashid, backed investigations against those close to Garg in his final moments. "If I were with him, people would ask me too. There may have been negligence. We must trust the investigation."

Both have known Garg since their time in college and are also musicians. They feel politics around his death is wrong, that this is not an election issue. "We're all waiting for justice."

The Assam government has set up a fast-track court for speedy hearings.

Earlier a coroner in Singapore labelled Garg's death an accident. But a special investigative team set up by the Assam government said Garg had been 'murdered' and arrested seven associates. The opposition is questioning that move.

For now, parties are careful not to be seen dragging Garg or his legacy into active politics.

But beyond the April 9 election, all of Assam waits for justice for Zubeen Garg.