Assam Celebrates Rongali Bihu, Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg

As Assam welcomes its biggest festival, Rongali Bihu, the spirit of celebration this year carries a deep sense of loss. Amid the vibrant preparations, music, and festivities, people across the state are remembering their beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, whose passing on September 19 in Singapore left a void that remains unfilled.

Marking the Assamese New Year, Rongali Bihu is celebrated across every corner of the state-from urban centres to rural villages-with traditional dances, songs, and stage performances. This year, however, Stage Bihu committees are blending celebration with heartfelt remembrance, as the absence of Zubeen Garg is deeply felt.

Widely regarded as a legendary figure in Assamese music and culture, Zubeen Garg's contribution remains unparalleled. He connected communities through his music and consistently worked to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast. For years, his electrifying performances were a highlight of Bihu stages, drawing massive crowds who sang and danced along with him.

Members of the Ganeshguri Bihu Committee in Guwahati expressed their grief, stating, "Zubeen was supposed to be our key performer this year as well. It is our bad luck that he left us with sorrow and tears. Whenever his name was announced, countless fans would gather-climbing hills, buildings, even trees-just to watch the rebel singer perform live."

Fans across generations continue to cherish his legacy. Pranab, a young admirer from Guwahati, shared, "Zubeen Garg was a rebel artist for all generations. My father listened to his early songs, I grew up with his later works, and my younger brother connects with his newer contributions. I still remember his song 'Ya Ali' from the Bollywood film Gangster. I am sure Assam will never have another artist like him."

Echoing similar sentiments, Anita Das said, "Zubeen Garg was not just a singer-he lived for the people of the Northeast. He helped others even in his difficult times. Anyone who approached him never returned empty-handed. Bihu without Zubeen feels incomplete. Many people are still unable to overcome the grief to celebrate fully."

While the dhols beat and the pepa echoes across Assam, Rongali Bihu 2026 stands as both a celebration of life and a tribute to a legend. The absence of Zubeen Garg has left an emotional silence on the Bihu stage, yet his voice continues to resonate in every song, every dance, and every heart. For Assam, this Bihu is not just about welcoming a new year-it is about remembering a cultural icon whose legacy will live on forever.