800 People, An Overnight Exodus And A Curse: The Mystery Of Rajasthan's 'Ghost' Village

A video went viral on social media in which an influencer shared glimpses of Rajasthan's mysterious Kuldhara village. Walking through the abandoned settlement near Jaisalmer, the influencer, Deanna, said, "I'm currently in an abandoned city just outside Jaisalmer. I've always wanted to experience an abandoned city, and I never thought I would experience it in India, of all places."

She captioned the post, "Just outside Jaisalmer sits Kuldhara, a village abandoned overnight more than 200 years ago. No signs of struggle, and no clear explanation. Some say the people vanished to escape oppression; others believe they cursed the land before leaving. Whatever happened, no one has lived here since."

So, what actually happened in Kuldhara?

A Prosperous Village In The Heart Of The Desert

Located around 17-20 kilometres south-west of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Kuldhara was once a thriving settlement of the Paliwal Brahmins. According to Rajasthan Tourism, the village was established in 1291 and prospered for centuries despite being situated in the harsh Thar Desert. The Paliwals were known for their agricultural expertise and developed innovative water-management systems that helped them cultivate crops in the arid region.

Historical accounts suggest that Kuldhara was not an isolated settlement. It was part of a network of around 84 Paliwal villages spread across the Jaisalmer region, forming a prosperous and influential community.

What Do Historical Records Say?

One of the earliest documented references to Kuldhara comes from British officer Lieutenant Colonel James Tod, the first Political Agent of the East India Company to the Rajputana States. In his book Annals and Antiquities of Rajasthan (1829-32), Tod recorded demographic observations collected from local records and village elders.

According to these records, Kuldhara is believed to have housed roughly 400-600 structures and a population of around 1,500-1,600 people at its peak. By 1815, however, the population had reportedly fallen to around 800 residents living in nearly 200 households, suggesting that migration from the area may already have begun.

The Legend Of An Overnight Exodus

The most widely known story surrounding Kuldhara revolves around Salim Singh, a powerful minister in the princely state of Jaisalmer.

According to Rajasthan Tourism's report, Salim Singh allegedly wished to marry the daughter of a village chief. When the villagers opposed the proposal, he is said to have threatened them with severe consequences. Rather than submit to his demands, the leaders of Kuldhara and neighbouring Paliwal settlements decided to abandon their homes overnight.

Legend has it that before leaving, the villagers cursed the land, declaring that no one would ever be able to settle there again. This tale has endured for generations and remains one of the main reasons behind Kuldhara's mysterious reputation.

Is There Evidence To Support The Curse Story?

While the legend is popular among tourists, historians point out that there is limited documentary evidence to support the dramatic overnight departure as it is often described.

Several researchers have suggested that a combination of factors, including economic decline, changing trade routes, water scarcity and increasing taxation, may have contributed to the gradual depopulation of the region. Historical records indicate that migration was already taking place in the early 19th century, lending weight to the theory that the village's abandonment may have been more complex than a single event.

Why Is Kuldhara Called A 'Ghost' Village?

The deserted landscape, crumbling sandstone houses, and longstanding folklore have helped Kuldhara earn the distinction of being one of India's most haunted places.

However, many local residents dispute the supernatural claims.

In a PTI report, people living near the archaeological site said they had never experienced any paranormal activity despite spending years in the area. One local resident dismissed the ghost stories as myths, adding that visitors often arrive with preconceived notions about the village being haunted.

Another caretaker, who regularly stays near the site with his family, also told PTI that he had never witnessed anything unusual.

A Protected Heritage Site Today

Today, Kuldhara is preserved as a heritage destination. The site features the ruins of traditional Paliwal homes, narrow lanes, temples, and other structures that offer a glimpse into Rajasthan's past. Some buildings have been partially restored to help visitors understand the village's original layout and architecture.

Managed as a protected heritage site, Kuldhara attracts tourists, photographers, filmmakers and history enthusiasts intrigued by the blend of documented history and enduring legend.

More than 200 years after its abandonment, Kuldhara continues to spark curiosity. What remains undisputed is that the village stands as a fascinating reminder of Rajasthan's rich past.