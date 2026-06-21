<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Star Shares 5 Face Yoga Exercises For "Glowing Skin"

For years, glowing skin has been linked to expensive creams, salon treatments and lengthy skincare routines. But according to actress Gauri Pradhan, one of the biggest beauty secrets may actually be much simpler. In a YouTube video, the television star revealed that after spending more than two decades in front of the camera, her go-to skincare practice is not a miracle product but face yoga.

"25 years in front of the camera with too many lights, too many layers of makeup, but the real secret of my glowing skin? It's not one product, it's face yoga," she says in the video.

According to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star, face yoga is the science of exercising the muscles of the face. She points out that the face, neck and mouth together contain more than 50 muscles, and keeping them active can help improve facial appearance over time. She says face yoga may help address concerns such as frown lines, forehead lines, droopy eyes, dark circles, double chin, smile lines and facial sagging.

1. Fish Face

One of the easiest exercises in her routine, the fish face involves sucking the cheeks inward and holding the position. Gauri says this exercise can help define the face and target smile lines. Beginners can start with 30 seconds and gradually work up to three minutes.

2. The Poser

This exercise focuses on facial balance and neck alignment. It involves holding the hands above the head in a namaste position, turning the face to one side and stretching the tongue towards the nose. She recommends holding the pose for 30 seconds on each side. According to her, it may also help work on the appearance of a double chin.

3. Brow Line Eraser

Designed for forehead lines, this exercise involves placing both palms firmly on the forehead and then attempting to raise the eyebrows without creating wrinkles. Gauri suggests performing 20 counts and repeating them three times.

4. The Caterpillar

This is one of her favourite exercises for eyelid lifting and crow's feet. Using a gentle finger movement across the eyebrow area, she says the exercise helps stimulate and tone the muscles around the eyes.

5. Cheek Caterpillar

Similar to the previous move, this exercise targets the cheeks. Performed with moisturiser and a fish-face position, it focuses on lifting the cheek area and creating a more defined facial structure.

One of Gauri Pradhan's biggest takeaways is that face yoga does not require special equipment or a lot of time. Whether at home, at work or even while cooking, she says these exercises can easily fit into a busy schedule.

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