From Gua Sha To Ice Dunk: Barkha Singh Shares Her Face De-Bloating Secrets

Glowing skin often starts with a fresh and well-rested face. Morning puffiness and water retention can make the skin look swollen and dull even after a full night's sleep.

Sharing the routine that helps her tackle the issue, actor Barkha Singh revealed her go-to de-bloating hacks before auditions, shoots and important meetings. Her ritual includes staying hydrated, facial exercises, lymphatic drainage, Gua Sha, and an ice-water face dunk.

In a video posted on Instagram, Barkha said, “I have to get ready for an audition, but I woke up with a lot of water retention in my face, so I need to de-bloat and here's how I do it.”

Step 1: Hydrate

Drink lots of water first thing. Hydrate again later in the routine too.

Step 2: Move your body

Get some movement in. Add a little jumping. “I focus my movement on areas where the lymph nodes are located. A little jumping for drainage and for the mood. And for the face, I just literally just move my entire face to activate all the muscles,” Barkha said.

Step 3: Wake up your face

Literally move your entire face. Pull expressions and activate all the facial muscles. Direct your movement to areas where lymph nodes are located to help with drainage.

Step 4: Gua Sha

Gently “slap yourself a little bit” to get the fluid moving and blood circulating. “What works for me is the good old Gua Sha. You know the drill: use a good facial moisturiser or an oil,” she added. Start at the base of your neck and scrape gently upward toward the jaw, or downward to aid drainage. Move the tool from the centre of your chin along your jawline and from your nose across your cheeks toward your ears. Scrape gently upward from your eyebrows toward your hairline.

Step 5: Ice dunk

Fill a bowl with water and ice. The ice will float to the top. Dunk your face in it. This helps with lymphatic drainage and blood circulation.

“I do this process before all my shoots or any important meetings. Another added bonus of doing this is it leaves your skin really fresh and your pores really tight,” Barkha concluded.