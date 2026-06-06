Gurugram CEO Warns Women Against Marrying Rich Men, Internet Debates 'Power And Money' In Marriage

Are marriages today transactional?

You must have asked yourself this question if you have ever been on any matrimonial application. In the 21st century, dating is complex, and marriages are revealing the deepest cracks of patriarchy.



From dowry deaths making headlines to growing debates around financial independence, modern relationships are increasingly exposing deeper tensions around patriarchy, gender roles, and power dynamics. Amid this, marriage seems like a tricky slope many are hesitant to navigate.

Adding fuel to this fire is Jasveer Singh's latest post warning women against marrying significantly richer men. The co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the income gap between husband and wife should not be more than three times.

Gurugram CEO's Post Warns Women Marrying Significantly Richer Men

"Most women dream of marrying a rich man. That dream is a cage with good interiors," he began his post.

"The larger the income gap, the less equal the marriage becomes," Singh wrote, adding, "If he earns Rs 1 crore and you earn Rs 10 lakh, sooner or later one thought enters the room: I'm doing everything. I'm paying for everything. What exactly are you bringing to the table?"

He further added that a person earning more money has more power in a relationship and that person gets to set the rules. "That's human nature," he said, justifying the argument.

"Here's what nobody tells women when they're busy dreaming about rich husbands. Money is leverage. And leverage determines who adjusts, who shrinks, and who accepts," the Knot Dating CEO added.

He mentioned that men have options but a woman do not. "You don't. That's not a marriage problem. That's a negotiation problem. And you came to the table with nothing," he wrote.

The entrepreneur further said that beauty fades with time and attraction normalises over time. "Ask yourself one honest question before you marry someone rich - Is he with you because he needs you? Not wants. Needs. If the answer is no, you're not getting a husband. You're getting a landlord," he advised.

He concluded by saying that if the income gap between husband and wife is more than three times, it's not a marriage. "It's a man keeping a dependent and calling it commitment," he wrote.

Internet Debates 'Power And Money' In Marriage

A user asked, "Why does it sound like marriage is transactional?"

Another wrote that income gap does not matter but what matters is gap between the status and wealth of the two families.

Another told the CEO to not be cynical since he runs a business with love at its foundation.

A fourth argued whether a man can grow a child in his body, change his surname after marriage, or witness his career slowing down after childbirth.

A fifth said that the "rich husband" dream remains a dream until women realise that in the world of power, those who don't contribute have to shrink.

A sixth questioned if birthing, raising children, managing the household, and carrying out never-ending chores are not considered a part of this transaction, which asks women what they bring to the table.

A seventh wrote, correcting the entrepreneur, that men need women more than women need men.

One user pointed out that money cannot buy morals and she would not consider a man for marriage if he thinks his partner is inferior to him because she earns lesser than him.

The debate around marriage, money, and power is never-ending. The viral post has again revealed that modern relationships are getting more complex as people continue to view them from the lens of power and money.

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