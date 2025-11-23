Brides-To-Be Take Notes From Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Trousseau

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's national team, recently won everyone's heart when the team brought home the ICC Women's World Cup. However, now she is sweeping us off our feet with her wedding trousseau.

The athlete is set to tie the knot with music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23, 2025. While the couple has not released any pictures from their wedding festivities, their friends and fan pages are flooded with adorable snapshots of them. If you are a bride-to-be, take notes from the Indian athlete on how to make a statement at your wedding.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's Haldi Ceremony

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's haldi ceremony. Photo: Smrit_Jemi_pedia/Instagram

For the haldi ceremony, Smriti Mandhana donned a yellow basic co-ord set to keep it simple. But for the actual ceremony in front of the camera, she opted for a mustard yellow kurta-palazzo set adorned with gota patti work.

She opted for soft curls and elevated the look with kundan earrings, maang tikka, and hathphool. Palash was spotted in a yellow kurta pyjama set.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's Mehendi Ceremony

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal at their mehendi ceremony. Photo: Smrit_Jemi_pedia/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, the bride went all out in a purple-hued customised puffy skirt and an embellished blouse. But the highlight of the outfit was the embroidered cape. After all, when an artist is painting henna on your hands, you would want to avoid all the hassle of managing the dupatta. She tied her curly locks in a ponytail and opted for small but studded earrings and a maang tikka.

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's Sangeet Ceremony

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal at their sangeet ceremony. Photo: Smrit_Jemi_pedia/Instagram

For the sangeet ceremony, the vice-captain of the Indian women's national cricket team stunned in a pre-stitched silver saree. Complimenting it were her diamond-studded jewels that were as shiny as her ensemble.

In the viral video, Palash was sporting a black velvet suit and dancing with the love of his life.

We cannot wait to bring you Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding look.

