Malaika Arora Keeps It Uber Cool In A Bodycon Black Dress And An Oversized Jacket

No one can do beauty and fashion better than Malaika Arora; the star loves to keep her style simple and subtle. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures from her recent look, and we are absolutely loving it. The star kept her look very casual and stunning in a black strapless dress and oversized coat.

For the look, Malaika opted for a black strapless mini dress. Her bodycon dress came with corset detailing at the top, adding more charm to her look. The star further paired her look with an oversized denim coat that came with studs all over it. Keeping the look chic, the star accessorised her look with silver strappy heels and a pair of golden earrings. For her makeup, Malaika went for her signature no-makeup, makeup look, with a decent amount of skin tint, a bit of blush and highlighter, neatly done brows, nude eyelids, and red glossy lips. With her hair styled in side braids and the other left all open, the star looked beautiful as ever.

Malaika Arora never fails to make impressive appearances with her subtle fashion choices.