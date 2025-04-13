Malaika Arora Keeps It Uber Cool In A Basic Grey Bodycon Dress

Be it red carpet looks or casual outings, one can always count on Malaika Arora to serve us some major fashion goals. The star who is known for her impeccable style and high-style statements left us all impressed with her recent look. For a dinner night with her girlfriends, Malaika kept her look subtle and classy in a bodycon fit, and we are loving her look.

For the night, Malaika opted for a grey bodycon dress. The dress came with a turtleneck detailing with full sleeves. The body-hugging feature of the fit accentuated her curves just fine. Her dress came with a backless look that added more charm to her look. Keeping her look simple and subtle, the star accessorised it with a white handbag and matching strappy heels. For her makeup, the star went with subtle makeup, lots of blush and highlighter, a subtle base, mascara on the lashes and brown lips. With her hairstyle in a messy updo, the star looked beautiful as ever.