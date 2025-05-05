Malaika Arora Keeps It Uber Cool In A Metallic Silver Co-Ord Set

No one can do beauty and fashion better than Malaika Arora; the star loves to keep her style simple and subtle. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures from her recent look, and we are absolutely loving it. The star kept her look very casual and stunning in a silver metallic co-ord set.

For the look, Malaika opted for a co-ord set. Her outfit came with a corset-detailed strapless top. The star further paired her look with a pair of matching pants that came with pockets all over it, making it more classy. Keeping the look chic, the star accessorised her look with silver neck chains, rings, a bandana and a pair of golden sunglasses. For her makeup, Malaika went for her signature no-makeup, makeup look, with a decent amount of skin tint, a bit of blush and highlighter, neatly done brows, nude eyelids, and nude glossy lips. With her hair styled in soft waves all left open, the star looked beautiful as ever.

Malaika Arora never fails to make impressive appearances with her exceptional fashion choices.